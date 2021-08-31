Sale $26,700 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 8 5 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8053630

8053630 Stock #: JWDKH023023

JWDKH023023 VIN: 2HGFC2F81KH023023

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JWDKH023023

Mileage 17,856 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.