$26,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 6 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8547947

8547947 Stock #: P22MA239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P22MA239

Mileage 12,692 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Rear View Camera SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Trunk Release Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.