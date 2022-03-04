Menu
2019 Honda Civic

12,692 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Rear Camera - LOW KMS

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Rear Camera - LOW KMS

Location

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

12,692KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8547947
  Stock #: P22MA239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P22MA239
  • Mileage 12,692 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner and Accident Free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power-train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection checklist. Precision Honda is a proud member of the Performance Auto Group and our mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 30 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly teams, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. We invite you to experience the difference - at Precision Honda.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

