Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

53,868 KM

Details Description Features

$29,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

  1. 8982286
  2. 8982286
  3. 8982286
  4. 8982286
  5. 8982286
  6. 8982286
  7. 8982286
  8. 8982286
  9. 8982286
  10. 8982286
  11. 8982286
  12. 8982286
  13. 8982286
  14. 8982286
  15. 8982286
  16. 8982286
  17. 8982286
  18. 8982286
  19. 8982286
  20. 8982286
  21. 8982286
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

53,868KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8982286
  • Stock #: CS689
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F97KH103722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS689
  • Mileage 53,868 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Civic Sedan Touring, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters transmission, and generates 6.2 highway/7.8 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 53868 kilometers! Honda Civic Sedan Touring Options: This Honda Civic Sedan Touring offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface, HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system, satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states.. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Honda Civic Sedan Touring at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
450w Regular Amplifier
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Apple CarPlay Android Auto HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Bluetooth streaming audi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Squad Ltd.

2009 Honda Accord EX-L
 164,867 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Accord To...
 48,611 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord EX-L
 59,135 KM
$28,989 + tax & lic

Email Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

Call Dealer

905-366-XXXX

(click to show)

905-366-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory