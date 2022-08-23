$29,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-366-0123
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
905-366-0123
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$29,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8982286
- Stock #: CS689
- VIN: 2HGFC1F97KH103722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS689
- Mileage 53,868 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Civic Sedan Touring, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters transmission, and generates 6.2 highway/7.8 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 53868 kilometers! Honda Civic Sedan Touring Options: This Honda Civic Sedan Touring offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" colour TFT centre meter display w/driver information interface, HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system, satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message function, email function, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), 2 USB device connectors and Wi-Fi tethering SiriusXM only available in certain areas. Includes a no-charge trial of 3 months. Navigation map database covers major metropolitan areas in Canada and the 48 contiguous U.S. states.. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Honda Civic Sedan Touring at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.