2019 Honda Civic

110,335 KM

Details

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport w/Honda Sense Sunroof/Alloys/Navigation

2019 Honda Civic

Sport w/Honda Sense Sunroof/Alloys/Navigation

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

110,335KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9214912
  Stock #: 6721
  VIN: 2HGFC2F8XKH014341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6721
  • Mileage 110,335 KM

Vehicle Description

*905-290-1319*  TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT
HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU Sport w/ Honda Sensing, Navigation capable through Apple Carplay and
Andriod Auto, Alloys, Side Camera, Sunroof, Alloys, Backup
Camera, Bluetooth Audio and Handsfree, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats,
All Power
Options,
Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more One Owner.  *CARFAX,
VERIFIED Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing
available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is

serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments
for 6 months interest accrues during this period,
terms up to 84 months are OAC. All promotional items, such as the
portable GPS are subject to product availability and are available on
advertised
pricing only.











We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning
package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new
brakes, new
synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and
plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high
speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo,
steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after
sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep
you as our
customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC
REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND
NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS:
2015 2017 2016 2018 EX Civic Sport Subaru Impreza Crosstrek VW Tiguan
Honda CRV
Toyota Rav4 Mazda CX-5. Special
sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

