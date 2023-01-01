2019 Honda CR-V

$27,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 1 , 3 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10372338

10372338 Stock #: 7037

7037 VIN: 2HKRW2H26KH130509

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7037

Mileage 61,346 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.