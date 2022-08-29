Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

43,657 KM

Details Description Features

$34,789

+ tax & licensing
$34,789

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX | AWD

2019 Honda CR-V

EX | AWD

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$34,789

+ taxes & licensing

43,657KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9153622
  • Stock #: CS752
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H5XKH120105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gunmetal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS752
  • Mileage 43,657 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda CR-V EX | AWD, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) transmission, and generates 7.2 highway/8.7 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 43657 kilometers! Honda CR-V EX | AWD Options: This Honda CR-V EX | AWD offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, MP3 Player. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Monitoring-Alert. Visit Us: Find this Honda CR-V EX | AWD at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 2 130 kgs (4 696 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

