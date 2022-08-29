$34,789+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX | AWD
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gunmetal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,657 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda CR-V EX | AWD, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) transmission, and generates 7.2 highway/8.7 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 43657 kilometers! Honda CR-V EX | AWD Options: This Honda CR-V EX | AWD offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, MP3 Player. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Monitoring-Alert. Visit Us: Find this Honda CR-V EX | AWD at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
