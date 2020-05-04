Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

  1. 4949847
  2. 4949847
  3. 4949847
  4. 4949847
  5. 4949847
  6. 4949847
  7. 4949847
  8. 4949847
  9. 4949847
  10. 4949847
  11. 4949847
  12. 4949847
  13. 4949847
  14. 4949847
  15. 4949847
  16. 4949847
  17. 4949847
  18. 4949847
  19. 4949847
  20. 4949847
  21. 4949847
  22. 4949847
  23. 4949847
Contact Seller

$35,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,987KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4949847
  • Stock #: UCP987
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ready Honda

2016 Acura ILX Premi...
 66,419 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX Tech ...
 98,429 KM
$18,580 + tax & lic
2016 Acura ILX Premi...
 49,469 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

866-812-XXXX

(click to show)

866-812-5199

Send A Message