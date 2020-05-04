2019 Honda Odyssey

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7
866-812-5199
+ taxes & licensing
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7