2019 Honda Odyssey

36,067 KM

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi - Leather - Sunroof - Lane Watch Camera

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi - Leather - Sunroof - Lane Watch Camera

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

36,067KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8259126
  • Stock #: P22MA149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P22MA149
  • Mileage 36,067 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner and Accident Free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power-train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection checklist. Precision Honda is a proud member of the Performance Auto Group and our mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 30 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly teams, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. We invite you to experience the difference - at Precision Honda.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-XXXX

866-812-5199

