2019 Honda Odyssey

33,196 KM

Details Description Features

$40,500

+ tax & licensing
$40,500

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Snow tire Pkg

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Snow tire Pkg

Location

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$40,500

+ taxes & licensing

33,196KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8259156
  Stock #: N22NA210T

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N22NA210T
  • Mileage 33,196 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner and Accident Free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power-train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection checklist. Precision Honda is a proud member of the Performance Auto Group and our mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 30 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly teams, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. We invite you to experience the difference - at Precision Honda.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

