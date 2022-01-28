$40,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Snow tire Pkg
Location
Precision Honda
430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7
$40,500
- Listing ID: 8259156
- Stock #: N22NA210T
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,196 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner and Accident Free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power-train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection checklist. Precision Honda is a proud member of the Performance Auto Group and our mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 30 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly teams, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. We invite you to experience the difference - at Precision Honda.
Vehicle Features
