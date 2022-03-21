Menu
2019 Honda Odyssey

39,227 KM

$43,900

$43,900

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Rear Camera

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX - Sunroof - Lane Watch - Rear Camera

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$43,900

39,227KM
Used
  • Stock #: N22PA102T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,227 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner and accident free. Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

