2019 Honda Passport

29,076 KM

Details

$43,500

+ tax & licensing
$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2019 Honda Passport

2019 Honda Passport

Touring - Navi - Leather - Sunroof - Rear Camera

2019 Honda Passport

Touring - Navi - Leather - Sunroof - Rear Camera

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

29,076KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8046088
  Stock #: N22NA02T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N22NA02T
  • Mileage 29,076 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner and accident free!! Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

