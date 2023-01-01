Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Pilot

129,551 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

  1. 10679844
  2. 10679844
  3. 10679844
  4. 10679844
  5. 10679844
  6. 10679844
  7. 10679844
  8. 10679844
  9. 10679844
  10. 10679844
  11. 10679844
  12. 10679844
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H61KB504364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P3072
  • Mileage 129,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4Matic for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4Matic 52,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Honda CR-V LX 105,856 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Nissan Murano SL 49,149 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot