2019 Honda Pilot

34,987 KM

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 8-Passenger - Leather - Navigation - DVD

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 8-Passenger - Leather - Navigation - DVD

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,987KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6358418
  Stock #: UCQ566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UCQ566
  • Mileage 34,987 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner and accident free. This vehicle has been Honda Certified by us which means it passed a 100 point mechanical inspection. It now qualifies for a 7 days or 1,000 km (whichever comes first) exchange program, and comes with a 7 year or 160,000KM power train warranty (time starts from original vehicle in-service date of registration). We take pride in our Honda Certified Reconditioning Process and we can show you the details of the inspection check list. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have . They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA!”"

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ready Honda

Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

