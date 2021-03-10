2019 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
866-812-5199
When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.
Brand New display unit. Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. Earn Air Miles Reward Miles on all your purchases at Ready Honda! We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA"
430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7