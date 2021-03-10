Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Pilot

90 KM

Details Description Features

$47,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ready Honda

866-812-5199

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 8-Passenger - Leather - Navigation - DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring 8-Passenger - Leather - Navigation - DVD

Location

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

  1. 6738041
  2. 6738041
  3. 6738041
  4. 6738041
  5. 6738041
  6. 6738041
  7. 6738041
  8. 6738041
  9. 6738041
  10. 6738041
  11. 6738041
  12. 6738041
  13. 6738041
  14. 6738041
  15. 6738041
  16. 6738041
  17. 6738041
  18. 6738041
  19. 6738041
  20. 6738041
  21. 6738041
  22. 6738041
  23. 6738041
  24. 6738041
  25. 6738041
  26. 6738041
  27. 6738041
Contact Seller
Honda Certified Used Vehicles

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

Certified

$47,500

+ taxes & licensing

90KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6738041
  • Stock #: IAC632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IAC632
  • Mileage 90 KM

Vehicle Description

Brand New display unit. Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Here at Ready Honda we are a family owned and operated business serving the community since 1951. Earn Air Miles Reward Miles on all your purchases at Ready Honda! We are Canada’s longest continual operating Honda Automobile Dealership. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable. Come on in and see for yourself why thousands of people say “I LOVE MY READY HONDA"

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Brakes
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ready Honda

2019 Honda CR-V LX ...
 51,620 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V LX ...
 72,026 KM
$22,700 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX ...
 68,455 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Email Ready Honda

Ready Honda

Ready Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

Call Dealer

866-812-XXXX

(click to show)

866-812-5199

Quick Links
Directions Inventory