$20,499+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Ridgeline
EX-L AWD
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # HR1982
- Mileage 171,330 KM
Vehicle Description
🚙 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L 🚙
Comfort, capability, and Honda reliability all come together in this 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L with 171,330 km – the perfect pickup for those who want truck utility with SUV-like comfort.
✅ 3.5L V6 Engine – smooth, strong, and fuel-efficient
✅ All-Wheel Drive – confident performance in all conditions
✅ EX-L Trim – premium features throughout
✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Power Sunroof & Power Tailgate
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Backup Camera, LaneWatch & Honda Sensing Safety Suite
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Lane Keep Assist
• Collision Mitigation Braking
✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB
✅ Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights
✅ In-Bed Trunk Storage + Dual-Action Tailgate
The Ridgeline EX-L offers unmatched comfort, smart utility, and top-tier reliability, making it ideal for work, family, or weekend adventures.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899
905-439-7689