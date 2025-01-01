Menu
🚙 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L 🚙

Comfort, capability, and Honda reliability all come together in this 2019 Honda Ridgeline EX-L with 171,330 km – the perfect pickup for those who want truck utility with SUV-like comfort.

✅ 3.5L V6 Engine – smooth, strong, and fuel-efficient
✅ All-Wheel Drive – confident performance in all conditions
✅ EX-L Trim – premium features throughout
✅ Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats
✅ Power Sunroof & Power Tailgate
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✅ Backup Camera, LaneWatch & Honda Sensing Safety Suite
• Adaptive Cruise Control
• Lane Keep Assist
• Collision Mitigation Braking
✅ Touchscreen Display with Bluetooth & USB
✅ Alloy Wheels & Fog Lights
✅ In-Bed Trunk Storage + Dual-Action Tailgate

The Ridgeline EX-L offers unmatched comfort, smart utility, and top-tier reliability, making it ideal for work, family, or weekend adventures.

💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!

 

📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $899

2019 Honda Ridgeline

171,330 KM

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing
13178312

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

