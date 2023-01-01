Menu
2019 Honda Ridgeline

169,300 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Sport AWD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749497
  • Stock #: 13834T
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F15KB501699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13834T
  • Mileage 169,300 KM

Vehicle Description

                                   AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE APR 1ST 

Reliability Comfort & capability, Pearl White Exterior Over Graphite Inerior All Wheel Drive Well Optioned Sport Package Including Sunroof / Rear Power Window, Lane Depature & Driving Assit, Back Up Reverse On Touch Screen, Keyless Start, Power Heated Front Seats, Etc... 

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing As A Local Ontario Truck, ( Copy Of The Carfax First Page Attached With This Add Pictures ) Local Honda Store Trade-In, Good Shape & Condition.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

