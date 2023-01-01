$28,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525
2019 Honda Ridgeline
Sport AWD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9786844
- Stock #: 13834T
- VIN: 5FPYK3F15KB501699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13834T
- Mileage 169,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliability Comfort & capability, Pearl White Exterior Over Graphite Inerior All Wheel Drive Well Optioned Sport Package Including Sunroof / Rear Power Window, Lane Depature & Driving Assit, Back Up Reverse On Touch Screen, Keyless Start, Power Heated Front Seats, Etc...
No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Showing As A Local Ontario Truck, ( Copy Of The Carfax First Page Attached With This Add Pictures ) Local Honda Store Trade-In, Good Shape & Condition.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.