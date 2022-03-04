Menu
2019 Hyundai Accent

28,335 KM

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2019 Hyundai Accent

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred Navigation/Camera/Alloys/Heated

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred Navigation/Camera/Alloys/Heated

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

28,335KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8577236
  • Stock #: 6533
  • VIN: 3KPC25A39KE084555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6533
  • Mileage 28,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred Model, Automatic, Navigation Capable through Carplay and
Andriod Auto, Heated Seats and Steering, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Blind
Spot Warning, and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH

CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are
OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide
three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all
fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety
components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups,
interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate
cost and more, TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY
FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 
2020 2018 2021 2017 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz Nissan Versa Sentra
Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Civic model see
our website. Special sale price listed
available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle
may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-XXXX

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
