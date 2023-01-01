Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

97,415 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

$19,990 + tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

97,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10528470
  • Stock #: APR9171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Look good and feel good when you take command of the steering wheel of this 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16-inch alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, drive mode select, blind-spot monitor, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

