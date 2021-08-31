2019 Hyundai Elantra

Sale $18,995 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8054107

8054107 Stock #: JWDKU768265

JWDKU768265 VIN: KMHD74LF0KU768265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # JWDKU768265

Mileage 27,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.