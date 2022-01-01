Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

43,000 KM

Details Description

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
Peel Car Sales

1-833-556-6700

PREFFERED SUN & TECH| SUNROOF| ONE OWNER|

Location

2701 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A2

43,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8092603
  • Stock #: TRAI61669
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0KU861669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KEY FEATURES: IN TRANSIT!

OPEN 7 DAYS! VISIT
US AT PEELCARSALES.COM FOR FURTHER DETAILS.

.

HUNDRED
PERCENT**PRICE MATCH POLICY** BASED ON TRIMS|KMS|CARFAX|

..

 * FREE HOME
DELIVERY BASED ON YOUR POSTAL CODE**

BUY OUR CERTIFIED
PRE-OWNED PROGRAM FOR $399

***We must state
this.... As Per Regulations: This vehicle is not certified e-tested not
drivable. If the Safety and E-test is Purchased the vehicle is then drivable.
This Safety and E-test fee is NOT mandatory to be paid, you can also take the
vehicle to your own mechanic. ***

EXCHANGE POLICY: MAXIMUM
7 BUSINESS DAYS/300KM IF DEALER CAN NOT FIX ISSUE/CONCERN. 

  .

PEEL CAR CARE
MAINTENANCE PROTECTION is available for purchase at the dealership! It covers the first 2
years, or a distance up to 40000 km, renew the PCMP Warranty if no claims have
been made in the first 2 years.



























PEEL SERVICE PROGRAM
is starting at $2.99 biweekly on select makes and models! This service
plan has a limited time 1 free synthetic oil change offer. We
accept all methods of payment at 6771 Columbus Road, Mississauga, ON. L5T 2J9.

