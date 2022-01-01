+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27082 kilometers below market average! Pearl 2019 Hyundai Elantra Luxury!! Come check out this Luxury model Elantra equipped with Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Touchscreen with Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Drivers Entry with Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Trunk release, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels, USB, Dual Auto Climate and so much more!! Book your appointment today before its gone!!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca
