2019 Hyundai Elantra

34,861 KM

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

Contact Seller
Luxury LEATHER!! MOONROOF!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! LANE KEEP!! LOW KM!!

Location

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

34,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8095336
  Stock #: 1197P
  VIN: KMHD84LF4KU801197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 27082 kilometers below market average! Pearl 2019 Hyundai Elantra Luxury!! Come check out this Luxury model Elantra equipped with Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Touchscreen with Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Drivers Entry with Push Button Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Trunk release, LED Lights, Alloy Wheels, USB, Dual Auto Climate and so much more!! Book your appointment today before its gone!!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Reviews:
* Owners report a comfortable and durable driving feel, solid ride quality on even rougher roads, good feature content for the dollar, and an upscale look and feel to the interior and driving environment. The touchscreen infotainment system is highly rated for effectiveness and ease of use. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

