2019 Hyundai Elantra

94,550 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-868-1780

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

The Humberview Group

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-1780

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8349045
  • Stock #: H8617P
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7KU801663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H8617P
  • Mileage 94,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Hyundai

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

