2019 Hyundai Elantra

84,644 KM

$19,888

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Preferred Sunroof/Navigation/Camera

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Preferred Sunroof/Navigation/Camera

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

84,644KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8741288
  • Stock #: 6574
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0KU764300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6574
  • Mileage 84,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Pearl White * Pearl White Preferred Model, Sunroof, Automatic, Navigation Capable through Carplay and
Andriod Auto, Heated Seats and Steering, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Blind
Spot Warning, and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH

CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC
price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the
GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles.
We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof
history report is provided with all of our vehicles. No payments for 6
months interest accrues during this period, terms up to 84 months are
OAC. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to
product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We
also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide
three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all
fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety
components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups,
interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate
cost and more, TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND
STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY
FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER
CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 
2020 2018 2021 2017 Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Veracruz Nissan Versa Sentra
Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Focus Fiesta Toyota Corolla Honda Civic model see
our website. Special sale price listed
available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle
may differ with other forms of payment .

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

