2019 Hyundai Elantra
Sport
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
905-366-0123
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9220987
- Stock #: CS776
- VIN: KMHD04LB0KU826943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS776
- Mileage 63,495 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai ELANTRA Sport, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters transmission, and generates 7 highway/8.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 63495 kilometers! Hyundai ELANTRA Sport Options: This Hyundai ELANTRA Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Hands-Free Liftgate, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch-screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Hyundai ELANTRA Sport at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*
Vehicle Features
