2019 Hyundai Elantra

63,495 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

Sport

Sport

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

63,495KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9220987
  Stock #: CS776
  VIN: KMHD04LB0KU826943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,495 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai ELANTRA Sport, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters transmission, and generates 7 highway/8.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 63495 kilometers! Hyundai ELANTRA Sport Options: This Hyundai ELANTRA Sport offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Hands-Free Liftgate, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch-screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Hyundai ELANTRA Sport at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keeping Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
AM/FM Radio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P225/40R18
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Engine: 1.6L Turbocharged GDI In-Line 4-Cylinder
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and seat height adjuster (pump device)
Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front collision mitigation
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity 7.0" touch-screen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

