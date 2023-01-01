Menu
Break Free From Ordinary: Propel Your Journey Beyond Expectations With Your 2019 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD.

Finished in an Orange exterior that complements the Black/Grey cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Hyundais All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).

Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, blind-spot monitor, traction control, steering wheel-mounted controls, push-button start, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, drive mode select, downhill assist, USB/AUX port and so much more.

Wed love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2019 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWDwill bring!

PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL

127,992 KM

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

