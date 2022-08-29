Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

50,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-868-1780

2.0L Luxury

Location

The Humberview Group

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-1780

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9289120
  • Stock #: H234274PL
  • VIN: KM8K6CAA0KU234274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Hyundai

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-XXXX

877-868-1780

