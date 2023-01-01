2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$30,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 8 , 8 1 7 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,817 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Lane Departure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P235/60R18 AS Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver front seat w/2-way power adjustable lumbar support Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness 140 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 66 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,210 kgs Engine: 2.4L GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode Axle Ratio 4.081 Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Forward Crash Sensor

