2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

57,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-868-1780

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.4

Location

The Humberview Group

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-1780

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10401741
  • Stock #: H060983P

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Cooksville Hyundai

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

