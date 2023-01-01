$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-868-1780
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred 2.4
Location
The Humberview Group
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9
877-868-1780
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
57,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10401741
- Stock #: H060983P
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # H060983P
- Mileage 57,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Cooksville Hyundai
300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9