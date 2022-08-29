$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Sonata
ESSENTIAL
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9220993
- Stock #: CS772
- VIN: 5NPE34AF4KH756511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS772
- Mileage 136,313 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai SONATA Essential, with a 2.4L I4 engine, features a 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic transmission, and generates 7.1 highway/9.3 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 136313 kilometers! Hyundai SONATA Essential Options: This Hyundai SONATA Essential offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, AM/FM radio, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Display Audio. Safety options include Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag. Visit Us: Find this Hyundai SONATA Essential at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*
