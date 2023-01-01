2019 Infiniti Q50

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 1 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9550045

9550045 Stock #: 11994F

11994F VIN: JN1EV7AR5KM550483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,117 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit PERIMETER ALARM Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat INFINITI Connection Tracker System Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 2.94 Axle Ratio 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank Engine: 3.0L 6 Cylinder Twin-Turbo 300hp Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: dual automatic transmission fluid coolers and downshift rev matching Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS Park Assist LASER CRUISE Premium audio system Power Tilt Wheel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 360 degree camera AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

