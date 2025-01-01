$29,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Infiniti Q60
LUXE
2019 Infiniti Q60
LUXE
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 291291
- Mileage 77,112 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Infiniti Q60 LUXE
This car is a sleek and sporty luxury coupe that blends performance with premium comfort. It’s powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine producing 300 hp, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive for confident handling. Inside, it features leather-appointed seating, a dual-touchscreen Infiniti InTouch system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Q60 LUXE also offers a power sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and advanced driver-assist features like blind spot warning and backup camera — delivering an upscale, driver-focused experience.
