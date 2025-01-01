Menu
2019 Infiniti Q60 LUXE

This car is a sleek and sporty luxury coupe that blends performance with premium comfort. It's powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine producing 300 hp, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive for confident handling. Inside, it features leather-appointed seating, a dual-touchscreen Infiniti InTouch system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Q60 LUXE also offers a power sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and advanced driver-assist features like blind spot warning and backup camera — delivering an upscale, driver-focused experience. HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

VIN JN1EV7EL7KM291291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 291291
  • Mileage 77,112 KM

Vehicle Description


2019 Infiniti Q60 LUXE

This car is a sleek and sporty luxury coupe that blends performance with premium comfort. It’s powered by a 3.0L twin-turbo V6 engine producing 300 hp, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive for confident handling. Inside, it features leather-appointed seating, a dual-touchscreen Infiniti InTouch system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The Q60 LUXE also offers a power sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and advanced driver-assist features like blind spot warning and backup camera — delivering an upscale, driver-focused experience.




HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
2019 Infiniti Q60