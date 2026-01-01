$23,000+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
25t AWD Prestige
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
25t AWD Prestige
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and enjoy true British luxury with this 2019 Jaguar F-PACE AWD 25T Prestige finished in a stunning White exterior. With only 80,000 KM, this premium SUV offers the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and all-wheel-drive confidence—ideal for Canadian roads year-round.
✨ Key Highlights:
Powerful & smooth 2.0L Turbocharged engine
AWD (All-Wheel Drive) – excellent for Ontario winters
Elegant Prestige trim with premium interior finishes
Advanced safety features & modern technology
Clean, sporty, and luxurious design inside and out
💰 Price: $23,950 + hst
🛡️ Safety Certified (available for an additional fee OF $999)
📌 We Offer:
✔ Flexible Financing Options
✔ Extended Warranty Available
✔ GAP Insurance Available
✔ Trade-ins Welcome
This Jaguar F-PACE is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a luxury SUV in Mississauga that delivers performance, comfort, and prestige at an excellent value.
📍 Sold by:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text: 905-808-1198
🌐 Website: www.mississaugaautogroup.com
📧 Email: mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com
🚗 Visit us today and drive away in luxury!
CARFAX LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EH73iBOVAGWLiNWJ40AH%2FDPWVRI7rlyk
2019 Jaguar F-PACE for sale Mississauga
Jaguar F-PACE AWD Ontario
Used Jaguar F-PACE Mississauga
Luxury SUV for sale Mississauga
Used luxury SUV Ontario
Jaguar SUV for sale Canada
AWD SUV Mississauga Ontario
Used Jaguar dealership Mississauga
Financing available used cars Mississauga
Mississauga Auto Group used cars
Premium used SUV Mississauga
Jaguar F-PACE 25T Prestige Canada
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
XXX-XXX-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(905) 808 1198