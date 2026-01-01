Menu
<h3 data-start=144 data-end=217>2019 Jaguar F-PACE AWD 25T Prestige | Luxury • Performance • Style</h3><p data-start=219 data-end=512>Turn heads and enjoy true British luxury with this <strong data-start=270 data-end=309>2019 Jaguar F-PACE AWD 25T Prestige</strong> finished in a stunning <strong data-start=333 data-end=351>White exterior</strong>. With <strong data-start=358 data-end=376>only 80,000 KM</strong>, this premium SUV offers the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and all-wheel-drive confidence—ideal for Canadian roads year-round.</p><p data-start=514 data-end=535>✨ <strong data-start=516 data-end=535>Key Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=536 data-end=803><li data-start=536 data-end=584><p data-start=538 data-end=584>Powerful & smooth <strong data-start=556 data-end=584>2.0L Turbocharged engine</strong></p></li><li data-start=585 data-end=644><p data-start=587 data-end=644><strong data-start=587 data-end=612>AWD (All-Wheel Drive)</strong> – excellent for Ontario winters</p></li><li data-start=645 data-end=703><p data-start=647 data-end=703>Elegant <strong data-start=655 data-end=672>Prestige trim</strong> with premium interior finishes</p></li><li data-start=704 data-end=750><p data-start=706 data-end=750>Advanced safety features & modern technology</p></li><li data-start=751 data-end=803><p data-start=753 data-end=803>Clean, sporty, and luxurious design inside and out</p></li></ul><p data-start=805 data-end=893>💰 <strong data-start=808 data-end=818>Price:</strong> $23,950 + hst<br data-start=832 data-end=835>🛡️ <strong data-start=839 data-end=859>Safety Certified</strong> (available for an additional fee OF $999)</p><p data-start=895 data-end=911>📌 <strong data-start=898 data-end=911>We Offer:</strong></p><ul data-start=912 data-end=1036><li data-start=912 data-end=946><p data-start=914 data-end=946>✔ Flexible <strong data-start=925 data-end=946>Financing Options</strong></p></li><li data-start=947 data-end=982><p data-start=949 data-end=982>✔ <strong data-start=951 data-end=972>Extended Warranty</strong> Available</p></li><li data-start=983 data-end=1014><p data-start=985 data-end=1014>✔ <strong data-start=987 data-end=1004>GAP Insurance</strong> Available</p></li><li data-start=1015 data-end=1036><p data-start=1017 data-end=1036>✔ Trade-ins Welcome</p></li></ul><p data-start=1038 data-end=1202>This Jaguar F-PACE is a perfect choice if you’re looking for a <strong data-start=1101 data-end=1130>luxury SUV in Mississauga</strong> that delivers performance, comfort, and prestige at an excellent value.</p><p data-start=1204 data-end=1317>📍 <strong data-start=1207 data-end=1219>Sold by:</strong><br data-start=1219 data-end=1222><strong data-start=1222 data-end=1248>Mississauga Auto Group</strong><br data-start=1248 data-end=1251>2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12<br data-start=1289 data-end=1292>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</p><p data-start=1319 data-end=1448>📞 <strong data-start=1322 data-end=1339>Call or Text:</strong> 905-808-1198<br data-start=1352 data-end=1355>🌐 <strong data-start=1358 data-end=1370>Website:</strong> <a class=decorated-link href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1371 data-end=1399>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a><br data-start=1399 data-end=1402>📧 <strong data-start=1405 data-end=1415>Email:</strong> <a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=1416 data-end=1446>mississaugaautogroup@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=1450 data-end=1497>🚗 <strong data-start=1453 data-end=1497>Visit us today and drive away in luxury!</strong></p><p data-start=1450 data-end=1497><strong data-start=1453 data-end=1497>CARFAX LINK : <span data-sheets-root=1><a class=in-cell-link href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EH73iBOVAGWLiNWJ40AH%2FDPWVRI7rlyk target=_blank rel=noopener>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EH73iBOVAGWLiNWJ40AH%2FDPWVRI7rlyk</a></span></strong></p><p data-start=1450 data-end=1497><strong data-start=1453 data-end=1497><span data-sheets-root=1>2019 Jaguar F-PACE for sale Mississauga<br data-start=1609 data-end=1612>Jaguar F-PACE AWD Ontario<br data-start=1637 data-end=1640>Used Jaguar F-PACE Mississauga<br data-start=1670 data-end=1673>Luxury SUV for sale Mississauga<br data-start=1704 data-end=1707>Used luxury SUV Ontario<br data-start=1730 data-end=1733>Jaguar SUV for sale Canada<br data-start=1759 data-end=1762>AWD SUV Mississauga Ontario<br data-start=1789 data-end=1792>Used Jaguar dealership Mississauga<br data-start=1826 data-end=1829>Financing available used cars Mississauga<br data-start=1870 data-end=1873>Mississauga Auto Group used cars<br data-start=1905 data-end=1908>Premium used SUV Mississauga<br data-start=1936 data-end=1939>Jaguar F-PACE 25T Prestige Canada</span></strong></p><p data-start=1450 data-end=1497> </p>

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
82,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SADCK2FX2KA364459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
