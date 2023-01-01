$24,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North No Accident Carplay Navigation Remote Start
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North No Accident Carplay Navigation Remote Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
80,429KM
Used
VIN 1C4PJMCB3KD447630
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13631F
- Mileage 80,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Backup Camera!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, this 2019 Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way that only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2019, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 80,429 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines this Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include aluminum wheels, power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect 4 w/7 inch display and Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCB3KD447630.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Keyless Start
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
2019 Jeep Cherokee