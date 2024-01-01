$20,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4x4 Pearl White /Cooled Seats / Navi / Pano Roof
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4x4 Pearl White /Cooled Seats / Navi / Pano Roof
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,173KM
VIN 1C4PJMDX3KD207087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7449
- Mileage 119,173 KM
Vehicle Description
LIMITED 4x4 | Ventilated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof+Moonroof | Heated Seats | Navigation | Leather | Push Start | Dual Climate | Parking Sensors | Bluetooth Connectivity | Keyless Entry | Cruise Control | Telescopic Steering | Memory Seats | Power Seat | and more CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS (895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2017 2021 2020 Dodge Durango SRT Journey Jeep Compass Patriot Liberty Chevrolet Equinox Trax Toyota Rav4 CH-R Honda HR-V CR-V Kia Sportage Seltos Hyundai Santa Fe Tucson Ford Escape Explorer Expedition Subaru Outback Forester Crosstrek Volkswagen Tiguan Taos see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase..
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Premium Interior Trim Level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2019 Jeep Cherokee