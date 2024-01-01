Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

119,173 KM

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Used
119,173KM
VIN 1C4PJMDX3KD207087

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7449
  • Mileage 119,173 KM

LIMITED 4x4 | Ventilated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof+Moonroof | Heated Seats | Navigation | Leather | Push Start | Dual Climate | Parking Sensors | Bluetooth Connectivity | Keyless Entry | Cruise Control | Telescopic Steering | Memory Seats | Power Seat | and more CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Finance with $0 down OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED, CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS (895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2018 2017 2021 2020 Dodge Durango SRT Journey Jeep Compass Patriot Liberty Chevrolet Equinox Trax Toyota Rav4 CH-R Honda HR-V CR-V Kia Sportage Seltos Hyundai Santa Fe Tucson Ford Escape Explorer Expedition Subaru Outback Forester Crosstrek Volkswagen Tiguan Taos see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase..

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

4x4
Automatic lights
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Premium Interior Trim Level

905-290-1319

Text: 289-203-9541
2019 Jeep Cherokee