$31,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Tow Pkg | 4X4
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Tow Pkg | 4X4
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,175 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4X4 | 3.6L Pentastar V6 | Granite Crystal Metallic | Power Sunroof | All-Weather Capability Group | Leather Seats w/ Perforated Suede Inserts | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Blind Spot | Parking Sensors | Remote Proximity Keyless Entry | Trailer Tow Group IV
One Owner Clean Carfax
Introducing the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude, finished in the striking Granite Crystal Metallic. A rugged yet refined SUV designed to conquer both city streets and off-road trails with ease. Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and equipped with advanced 4X4 capabilities, this vehicle ensures exceptional performance in any terrain or weather condition. The All-Weather Capability Group enhances handling in adverse conditions. Inside, experience luxury with leather seats featuring perforated suede inserts, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. Enjoy seamless starts with remote start functionality and added safety with blind spot monitoring and parking sensors. Remote proximity keyless entry makes accessing your vehicle effortless, making every drive a pleasure. Discover the perfect balance of style, performance, and versatility in the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude.
______________________________________________________
Engage & Explore with Peel Chrysler: Whether you're inquiring about our latest offers or seeking guidance, 1-866-652-6197 connects you directly. Dive deeper online or connect with our team to navigate your automotive journey seamlessly.
WE TAKE ALL TRADES & CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' Your Source for ALL make and models used cars and trucks
______________________________________________________
*FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)*
*FULLY CERTIFIED! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!)
______________________________________________________
Peel Chrysler A Trusted Destination: Based in Port Credit, Ontario, we proudly serve customers from all corners of Ontario and Canada including Toronto, Oakville, North York, Richmond Hill, Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Thornhill, Scarborough, Vaughan, London, Windsor, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Brantford, Sarnia, Pickering, Huntsville, Milton, Woodbridge, Maple, Aurora, Newmarket, Orangeville, Georgetown, Stouffville, Markham, North Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Oshawa, Ajax, Kingston, Innisfil and surrounding areas. On our website www.peelchrysler.com, you will find a vast selection of new vehicles including the new and used Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500. Chrysler Grand Caravan, Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler and more. All vehicles are priced to sell. We deliver throughout Canada. website or call us 1-866-652-6197.
Your Journey, Our Commitment: Beyond the transaction, Peel Chrysler prioritizes your satisfaction. While many of our pre-owned vehicles come equipped with two keys, variations might occur based on trade-ins. Regardless, our commitment to quality and service remains steadfast. Experience unmatched convenience with our nationwide delivery options. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
Peel Chrysler Fiat
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-278-6181