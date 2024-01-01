Menu
Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

86,175KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG2KC766364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,175 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4X4 | 3.6L Pentastar V6 | Granite Crystal Metallic | Power Sunroof | All-Weather Capability Group | Leather Seats w/ Perforated Suede Inserts | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Remote Start | Blind Spot | Parking Sensors | Remote Proximity Keyless Entry | Trailer Tow Group IV

One Owner Clean Carfax

Introducing the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude, finished in the striking Granite Crystal Metallic. A rugged yet refined SUV designed to conquer both city streets and off-road trails with ease. Powered by a robust 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine and equipped with advanced 4X4 capabilities, this vehicle ensures exceptional performance in any terrain or weather condition. The All-Weather Capability Group enhances handling in adverse conditions. Inside, experience luxury with leather seats featuring perforated suede inserts, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. Enjoy seamless starts with remote start functionality and added safety with blind spot monitoring and parking sensors. Remote proximity keyless entry makes accessing your vehicle effortless, making every drive a pleasure. Discover the perfect balance of style, performance, and versatility in the 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude.
