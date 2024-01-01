Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

31,520 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Summit 4x4

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 11490161
  2. 11490161
  3. 11490161
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,520KM
VIN 1C4RJFJT6KC739987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,520 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4x4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4x4 31,520 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4X4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4X4 71,647 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland | Heated Seats | LED Lighting | 4X4 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Upland | Heated Seats | LED Lighting | 4X4 104,630 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee