2019 Kia Forte

68,573 KM

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

68,573KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD1KE124129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,573 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "AS IS", with an option to purchase certification.

 

 Price listed excludes HST, licensing and certification. Financing options available including $0 DOWN! No hidden fees. 

 

 CERTIFICATION: Certification is available on select vehicles for $799. Please speak to a sales representative to see if the vehicle is applicable. 

 

 FINANCING AVAILABLE: we specialize in approving all credit types. Our finance team will help you set up your loan to provide you with the best value and lowest rates in the market! (O.A.C) We accept no credit, new credit, and bad credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Students! 

 

 TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. Come in for a test drive today! For more information please feel free to contact us at 905-279-9990 or send us an e-mail at reception@auto9k.ca. 

 

 You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

