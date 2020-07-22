Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

22,983 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium Demo/ No Accident/ Winter Tires included/Leather/Sunroof/Android Auto and Apple Car Play/Roof/Camera/Push Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium Demo/ No Accident/ Winter Tires included/Leather/Sunroof/Android Auto and Apple Car Play/Roof/Camera/Push Start

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 5465606
  2. 5465606
  3. 5465606
  4. 5465606
  5. 5465606
  6. 5465606
  7. 5465606
  8. 5465606
  9. 5465606
  10. 5465606
  11. 5465606
  12. 5465606
  13. 5465606
  14. 5465606
  15. 5465606
  16. 5465606
  17. 5465606
  18. 5465606
  19. 5465606
  20. 5465606
  21. 5465606
  22. 5465606
  23. 5465606
  24. 5465606
  25. 5465606
  26. 5465606
  27. 5465606
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,983KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5465606
  • Stock #: 19664
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD6KE095372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper Blue Metallic [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black W/synthetic Leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 19664
  • Mileage 22,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Winter Tires included! No Accident!



2019 Kia Forte EX Premium Demo loaded with features such as Leather seats/ Power sunroof/ Dual climate control/ UVO Intelligence system/ Smart Cruise control/ Heated front seats and steering wheel, back-up camera, blind spot indicator, Lane departure warning system, Android Auto and Apple car Play, wireless phone charger, Forward collision avoidance, rear cross traffic alert, Bluetooth, and much much more. Call us today and book your appointment to see this vehicle.





Finance this vehicle with our open loan financing up to 84 months with $0 down payment O.A.C.




FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
17" Alloy Wheels
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Rear cross traffic alert
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Smart cruise control
Blind Spot Indicator
Proximity Keyless Entry
UVO Intelligence

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport KIA

2012 Infiniti QX56 B...
 144,591 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 28,390 KM
$18,395 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 66,332 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport KIA

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory