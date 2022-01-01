Menu
2019 Kia Forte

44,865 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

EX PREMIUM!! LOW KM!! LEATHER!! MOONROOF!! SAFETY TECH!! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Location

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,865KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8095339
  • Stock #: 2092P
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD5KE052092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2092P
  • Mileage 44,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Ultra Silver Metallic 2019 Kia Forte EX PREMIUM!!! This car is loaded!! Enjoy the amazing features like Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Premium Alloy Wheels, LED Lights, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Smart Cruise Control, Dual Auto Climate, Power Drivers seat, Rear Camera, UVO Telematics with Remote Start, Vehicle Locator and vehicle health reports, Wireless Charger, USB and so much more!! Luxury and Fuel efficient!! Book your appointment today before its gone!!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

