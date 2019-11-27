Menu
2019 Kia Forte EX+ Demo / Boxing Week Special

EX+/Camera/Sunroof/Blind Spot/Lane departure warning/Heated seats/Android Auto Apple Car Play

2019 Kia Forte EX+ Demo / Boxing Week Special

EX+/Camera/Sunroof/Blind Spot/Lane departure warning/Heated seats/Android Auto Apple Car Play

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,948KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4375929
  • Stock #: 19642
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD9KE053309
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Demo 2019 Kia Forte EX+ loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Heated front seats and steering wheel, back-up camera, blind spot indicator, Lane departure warning system, Android Auto and Apple car Play and much much more. Call us today and book your appointment to see this vehicle.








FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • 1-touch down
  • Front wheel independent suspension
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

