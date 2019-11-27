Menu
2019 Kia NIRO EX Premium /Winter Tires

EX Premium Demo/Android Auto and Apple Car Play/Roof/Camera/Push Start

2019 Kia NIRO EX Premium /Winter Tires

EX Premium Demo/Android Auto and Apple Car Play/Roof/Camera/Push Start

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$28,395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,642KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4365654
  • Stock #: 19650
  • VIN: KNDCC3LC4K5226060
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black W/cloth & Leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
2019 Kia Niro EX Premium Demo Special year end deal with Winter Tires, equipped with many features such as Power sunroof, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Back-Up Camera, Heated front seats and heated steering, Intelligent key with push start button, and much much more!



Ask for our special demo financing of 3.79% OAC. 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
  • Bodyside mouldings
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Manual-shift auto
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Power 2-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Proximity Keyless Entry
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

