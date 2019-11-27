Menu
2019 Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium / Boxing Week Special Price

EX Premium/ Leather/Panoramic Sunroof/ Navigation/Camera/Android Auto Apple Car Play/Blind Spot

2019 Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium / Boxing Week Special Price

EX Premium/ Leather/Panoramic Sunroof/ Navigation/Camera/Android Auto Apple Car Play/Blind Spot

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$35,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,689KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4389588
  • Stock #: 19649-1
  • VIN: KNAGU4LE2K5032386
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Demo 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid EX Premium loaded with features such as Leather interior, Heated front and rear seats, air cooled front seats, heated steering wheel, Panoramic Sunroof, Built in Navigation with premium sound system, back-up camera, blind spot indicator, dual climate control, Android Auto and Apple Car Play and much much more. Call us today and book your appointment to see this vehicle.



Ask for our Demo Special Financing @ 3.79% O.A.C




FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • Exterior parking camera front
  • Exterior parking camera left
  • Exterior parking camera right
  • Proximity Keyless Entry
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

