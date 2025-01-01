Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sorento

116,720 KM

Details Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sorento

SXL Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12114137

2019 Kia Sorento

SXL Limited

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,720KM
VIN 5XYPKDA52KG485667

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32334AA
  • Mileage 116,720 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2025 Mazda CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid GT Rates as low as 2.99% | In Stock Now for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Mazda CX-90 Plug-In Hybrid GT Rates as low as 2.99% | In Stock Now 89 KM $64,725 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid GT-P RATE STARTING AT 2.90% for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Mazda CX-90 Hybrid GT-P RATE STARTING AT 2.90% 2,000 KM $61,825 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid GT RATE STARTING AT 3.40% for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Mazda CX-50 Hybrid GT RATE STARTING AT 3.40% 89 KM $51,775 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento