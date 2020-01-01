Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sorento

SXL 3.3L SXL Demo 7-seater/Premium Leather/360' Camera/NAV/Panoramic Sunroof/ Heated and Air cooled seats/ New year Clear out Price

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

SXL 3.3L SXL Demo 7-seater/Premium Leather/360' Camera/NAV/Panoramic Sunroof/ Heated and Air cooled seats/ New year Clear out Price

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 4408698
  2. 4408698
  3. 4408698
  4. 4408698
  5. 4408698
  6. 4408698
  7. 4408698
  8. 4408698
  9. 4408698
  10. 4408698
  11. 4408698
  12. 4408698
  13. 4408698
  14. 4408698
  15. 4408698
  16. 4408698
  17. 4408698
  18. 4408698
  19. 4408698
  20. 4408698
  21. 4408698
  22. 4408698
  23. 4408698
  24. 4408698
  25. 4408698
  26. 4408698
  27. 4408698
  28. 4408698
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,900KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4408698
  • Stock #: 19646
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA5XKG441870
Exterior Colour
Graphite Grey
Interior Colour
Black W/nappa Leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
2019 Kia Sorento SXL Fully Loaded with Nappa Leather interior, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Degree Camera, Built in Navigation with Premium Sound system, heated front and rear seats, Air cooled front seats , Heated steering wheel and heated side mirrors, Intelligent AWD System and Intelligent Key with push start button and much much more.



Ask for our special Demo financing @ 3.99% OAC today! 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera front
  • Exterior parking camera left
  • Exterior parking camera right
  • Proximity Keyless Entry
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport KIA

2019 Kia Sorento SX ...
 23,015 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 Sp...
 94,463 KM
$19,295 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Optima Hybr...
 19,689 KM
$35,895 + tax & lic
Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Send A Message