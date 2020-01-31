Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6 7-seater Demo/Leather/Back-Up Camera/Android Auto Apple CarPlay/ Heated seats and steering/Blind spot indicator/ /Special Demo Financing 3.99% OAC/All-wheel Drive

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6 7-seater Demo/Leather/Back-Up Camera/Android Auto Apple CarPlay/ Heated seats and steering/Blind spot indicator/ /Special Demo Financing 3.99% OAC/All-wheel Drive

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 4675455
  2. 4675455
  3. 4675455
  4. 4675455
  5. 4675455
  6. 4675455
  7. 4675455
  8. 4675455
  9. 4675455
  10. 4675455
  11. 4675455
  12. 4675455
  13. 4675455
  14. 4675455
  15. 4675455
  16. 4675455
  17. 4675455
  18. 4675455
  19. 4675455
  20. 4675455
  21. 4675455
  22. 4675455
  23. 4675455
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,859KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4675455
  • Stock #: 19656
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA51KG609121
Exterior Colour
Snow White Pearl [white]
Interior Colour
Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
This is a Demo 2019 Kia Sorento EX V6 with 3.3L engine equipped with Intelligent AWD System. Leather interior with Heated seats, Heated side mirrors, and heated steering wheel. Has built in Android Auto and Apple Car play which allows you to display some major apps from your phone into the head unit such as Google map app. This Sorento has also the Dual Climate Control, back-up, Intelligent Key with Push start button, ABS brakes and traction control.



Call us today and book your test drive while this demo is available. 



Ask for our special Demo financing @ 3.99% OAC. 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • 18" Alloy Wheels
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • USB AND AUX
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • Blind Spot Indicator
  • Proximity Keyless Entry
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Airport KIA

2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 45,256 KM
$16,795 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Soul SX Lux...
 75,859 KM
$13,698 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 167,100 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Send A Message