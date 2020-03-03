Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX 7-seater/ 3.99% Special Demo financing O.A.C / Panoramic Sunroof/Leather interior/NAV/Camera/heated and cooled seats/power lift gate 4dr All-wheel Drive

2019 Kia Sorento

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4696479
  • Stock #: 19640
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA50KG606521
Exterior Colour
Ebony Black [black]
Interior Colour
Black W/premium Leather Seat Trim [black]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
Company Demo 2019 Kia Sorento SX V6 7-seater with 3.3L engine equipped with Intelligent AWD System, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather interior with Heated seats, Heated side mirrors, and heated steering wheel, Air Cooled front seats, built in Navigation with also Android Auto and Apple Car play which allows you to display some major apps from your phone into the head unit such as Google map app, Intelligent Key with Push Start button and Smart Truck opening, Blind Spot indicator, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert system, and much more to list!



Call us today and book your test drive while this demo is available. 



Finance this vehicle up to 84 months @ 3.99% with open loan with $0 down payment O.A.C.



Remaining manufacturer comprehensive warranty left and extended warranty available as well. 






FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather upholstery
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • 19" Alloy Wheels
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Front beverage holders
  • Ignition disable
  • Passenger door bin
  • Rear door bins
  • Rear seat centre armrest
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Electronic stability
  • Radio data system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Sun blinds
  • Rear beverage holders
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Variable Valve Control
  • Variable intake manifold
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • 1-touch down
  • 1-touch up
  • Mode Select Transmission
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Rear cross traffic alert
  • Power 4-way driver lumbar support
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • USB AND AUX
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • Blind Spot Indicator
  • Power Lift-gate
  • Proximity Keyless Entry
  • Android Auto and Apple Car Play

