2019 Kia Sorento

59,918 KM

$23,595

+ tax & licensing
2.4L EX AWD/7 seater/No Accident/Leather/Camera/Push start/Heated seats

Location

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8
905-677-5678

59,918KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6344495
  • Stock #: P3458
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA3XKG579681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl [white]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P3458
  • Mileage 59,918 KM

Vehicle Description


Open financing up to 84 months with $0 down payment available O.A.C.**





This is a 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4L AWD  with No Accidents equipped with Intelligent AWD System. Leather interior with Heated seats, Heated side mirrors, and heated steering wheel. 7" touch screen with built in Android Auto and Apple Car play which allows you to display some major apps from your phone into the head unit such as Google map app, Dual Climate Control, back-up Camera, Intelligent Key with Push start button, ABS brakes and traction control, and much much more!



Call us today and book your test drive while this vehicle is available. 



Previous Daily Rental Unit. 



FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Back-Up Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
17" Alloy Wheels
PUSH START BUTTON
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Android Auto and Apple Car Play
intelligent AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

