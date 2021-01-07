Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sorento

24,212 KM

Details Description Features

$31,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Airport KIA

905-677-5678

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD 7-seater Demo 2.99% Financing O.A.C/WE ARE OPEN, BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT/Clean CarFax /Leather/ Camera/Android Auto Apple CarPlay/Blind spot indicator

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

EX V6 AWD 7-seater Demo 2.99% Financing O.A.C/WE ARE OPEN, BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT/Clean CarFax /Leather/ Camera/Android Auto Apple CarPlay/Blind spot indicator

Location

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

905-677-5678

  1. 6491520
  2. 6491520
  3. 6491520
  4. 6491520
  5. 6491520
  6. 6491520
  7. 6491520
  8. 6491520
  9. 6491520
  10. 6491520
  11. 6491520
  12. 6491520
  13. 6491520
  14. 6491520
  15. 6491520
  16. 6491520
  17. 6491520
  18. 6491520
  19. 6491520
  20. 6491520
  21. 6491520
  22. 6491520
  23. 6491520
  24. 6491520
  25. 6491520
  26. 6491520
  27. 6491520
Contact Seller

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

24,212KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6491520
  • Stock #: 19672
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA5XKG550540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Black W/leather Seat Trim [black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 19672
  • Mileage 24,212 KM

Vehicle Description

@2.99% Financing up to 84 months! O.A.C



Demo Sorento EX 7-seater with No Accident! 



Finance this vehicle up to 84 months with $0 down payment with our special finance rates



This is a Demo 2019 Kia Sorento EX V6 with 3.3L engine equipped with Intelligent AWD System. Leather interior with Heated seats, Heated side mirrors, and heated steering wheel. Has built in Android Auto and Apple Car play which allows you to display some major apps from your phone into the head unit such as Google map app. This Sorento has also the Dual Climate Control, back-up, Intelligent Key with Push start button, ABS brakes and traction control.



Call us today and book your test drive while this demo is available. 





FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (905) 677-5678.


*EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE for everyone with No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, and Students O.A.C. Apply for Financing now by visiting our website https://www.airportkia.ca/mississauga-ontario-car-loan-application


Purchase your new vehicle with full confident. All our Pre-Owned/Demo vehicles come fully safetied, Professionally detailed, and with Fresh Oil change before delivery. We take pride for being a full disclosure dealership who comply with all OMVIC regulations and provide CarFax report to our customers prior to their purchase. All our vehicles are in excellent shape and have been fully inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive (As Is vehicles are exceptions). All prices are only plus HST and licensing.


Airport Kia makes car buying easy. We offer all our vehicles with very competitive pricing in order to make your purchase with no haggle. Also, we offer top dollar for your trade(s), so call us today to book your appointment for your vehicle to be appraised. ____________________________________________________________________________


We encourage you to book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.


Airport Kia


3295 Derry Road East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8


(905) 677-5678

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Rear cross traffic alert
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Blind Spot Indicator
Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport KIA

2017 Cadillac XT5 Ba...
 33,496 KM
$25,895 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rio LX+/No ...
 32,200 KM
$12,695 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio LX+ / N...
 53,817 KM
$10,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport KIA

Airport KIA

Airport KIA

3295 Derry Rd East, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A8

Call Dealer

905-677-XXXX

(click to show)

905-677-5678

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory