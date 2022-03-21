$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Soul
EX CLEAN CARFAX!! LOW KM'S!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! ALLOY WHEELS!! REAR CAMERA!! FUEL EFFICIENT!!
Location
The Humberview Group
2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8659627
- Stock #: 1231P
- VIN: KNDJP3A56K7911231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 36,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Polar White 2019 Kia Soul EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. This Kia Soul is in showroom condition!! Enjoy great fuel economy and reliability!! This Soul is nicely equipped with Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Traction Control, Selectable Drive Modes, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lamps, USB, Keyless Entry, A/C, Touchscreen and more!! Check it out before its gone! Book your test drive today.
CARFAX Canada Clean CARFAX, Low Kilometer, Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
Reviews:
* Soul owners commonly report solid overall value, a good level of feature content for their dollars, punchy performance from the Soul's higher-output engines, and a very easy-to-drive character, backed by easy maneuverability, entry, and exit. Outward visibility and a commanding driving position are also appreciated, as is cargo space and flexibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
