Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Soul

36,650 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-637-1098

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EX CLEAN CARFAX!! LOW KM'S!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! ALLOY WHEELS!! REAR CAMERA!! FUEL EFFICIENT!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Soul

EX CLEAN CARFAX!! LOW KM'S!! HEATED SEATS/WHEEL!! ALLOY WHEELS!! REAR CAMERA!! FUEL EFFICIENT!!

Location

The Humberview Group

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

877-637-1098

  1. 8659627
  2. 8659627
  3. 8659627
  4. 8659627
  5. 8659627
  6. 8659627
  7. 8659627
  8. 8659627
  9. 8659627
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8659627
  • Stock #: 1231P
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56K7911231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 36,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Polar White 2019 Kia Soul EX FWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. This Kia Soul is in showroom condition!! Enjoy great fuel economy and reliability!! This Soul is nicely equipped with Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Traction Control, Selectable Drive Modes, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lamps, USB, Keyless Entry, A/C, Touchscreen and more!! Check it out before its gone! Book your test drive today.

CARFAX Canada Clean CARFAX, Low Kilometer, Mississauga Kia is a proud member of Humberview Group. The Humberview Group 20 stores 17 brands 5000 vehicles 1 promise: Serving You better each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.

Reviews:
* Soul owners commonly report solid overall value, a good level of feature content for their dollars, punchy performance from the Soul's higher-output engines, and a very easy-to-drive character, backed by easy maneuverability, entry, and exit. Outward visibility and a commanding driving position are also appreciated, as is cargo space and flexibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Toyota Highland...
 32,188 KM
$44,608 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Big Ho...
 97,763 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2019 Honda HR-V Sport
 22,361 KM
$30,088 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Mississauga Kia

2600 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1X3

Call Dealer

877-637-XXXX

(click to show)

877-637-1098

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory